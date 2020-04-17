Covid-free Srikakulam slowly treads path of progress

Srikakulam: Almost after three weeks of lockdown, development works are slowly resuming in the Coronavirus-free Srikakulam district.

People started doing various works even before the Central government announced some relief for activities in several sectors from April 20.

In fact, the state government had already allowed public movement till 11 am every day, albeit by following some precautions here.

Till Thursday, no Coronavirus positive case was reported in the district and government is likely to allow activities in all other areas.

In this backdrop, works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are being undertaken in many villages till 11 am every day.

They are also following lockdown norms and also adopting precautions like social distancing.

"We suggested field assistants to allow works in the villages basing on their feasibility till 11 am by following precautionary measures," project director (PD) of the District Water Resources Management Agency (DWMA) Hanumanthu Kurma Rao said. The DWMA is the implementing and nodal agency for MGNREGS works at district level.

Other government works like construction of side drains and internal roads are going on every day till 11 am. Workers at these places are suggested by the police and the medical staff to wear masks and to follow precautionary measures.

Saw Mills also resumed work from Thursday onwards across the district. More respite from lockdown will be applicable after April 20 in the district since no Coronavirus case was reported till date.

Due to lockdown farmers were affected badly as agricultural works were stopped for more than three weeks.

About 4.75 lakh farmers are depending on agriculture in the district and 1.50 lakh more people are indirectly depending on agriculture. Now they are slowly getting back to normalcy