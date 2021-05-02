Covid management a failure in Nellore: TDP

Nellore: TDP leader Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy criticises officials for not following standard procedures

Says no nodal officer is responding to people's phone calls, they are instead suggesting calling 104 call centre to secure information on availability of bedsTDP State spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy criticised that services of the CM's dashboard and 104 are a total failure and the situation in the district is inexplicable with a huge number of daily infected cases and deaths due to Covid.

He addressed the media on Saturday and pointed out that Minister Anil and other senior officials are saying services at the Government General Hospital have been quite good. However, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav had preferred the Apollo hospitals for treatment soon after he was tested positive.

The TDP leader said the Covid management system of the government collapsed in the district and the officials are working without standard procedures. The data being provided by the dashboard is also false and no hospital can provide a single bed to the patient. He said no nodal officer in the district is responding to the calls of the people even though the district administration had handed over responsibilities.

Interestingly, he said, these nodal officers are suggesting calling 104 call centre for beds and there is no response from them. He also said ruling party senior leader Vijayasai Reddy also faced a similar situation and he failed to get a response from the 104 call centre.

He said total number of deaths in the district as per official report on Friday was nine, but the details at Mahaprasthanam (burial place at Bodigadithota) indicated a greater number of deaths.

He said there were 16 deaths on Thursday, 19 on Friday, and 14 on Saturday up to 2 pm as per the record at Mahaprasthanam in Nellore city.

"These deaths are only of Hindus and what about other communities such as Muslims and Christians. The government is cheating the public by giving wrong information. The real situation is pathetic, and services being provided by the ruling party and officials are below the mark. I sincerely request you to streamline the system from now onwards to save the lives of the people," Venkata Ramana Reddy sid.