Covid pandemic provided a learning experience, says Prof Kang

Tirupati: Eminent medical researcher and virologist Prof Gagandeep Kang recalled the past 30 months' pandemic period as a period of learning experience. As a chief guest, she addressed the graduated India Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) students at its third convocation held at the permanent campus of the Institute at Yerpedu on Monday.

Prof Kang said, "Some people say the pandemic was scary and some others terrible. But we were also lucky. Because, science got us solutions quickly. Before the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago we never thought we would have vaccines this quickly and India celebrates giving two billion doses of vaccines."

She added that this was inconceivable just two-and-a-half years ago. With this people started learning that human beings can work together and find solutions to the toughest problems that mankind faces. Because of the large number of people who were infected, the health systems were overwhelmed. There were issues that could have been solved through better logistic planning and through better supply systems. Prof Kang advised the graduates, "Embrace the struggle. When we struggle, when we fail, is exactly when we grow. Further, we need to really listen and learn to see the world beyond our own view with empathy. Thirdly, it is important to be excited about what you are doing at your work and in your life."

Presenting the annual report, IISER Tirupati Director Prof K N Ganesh said that 88 students have received BS and MS degrees as against 35 in 2020 and 65 in 2021. The Institute has also awarded the first three PhD degrees this year. The Institute started with the first batch of 35 BS-MS students in 2015 and now has grown to 697 students including 129 PhD students, 60 International PhD students and 30 Postdoctoral fellows taking the total strength to 920.

He said that out of 88 students graduated now, 54 did their MS thesis work in external institutes, including six foreign institutes in Germany, Austria, France, Australia and Switzerland. Already 15 students have confirmed offers for joining PhD programmes in Institutes and universities outside India, in US, Europe and Australia.

The Chairperson of Board of Governors Prof JB Joshi addressed the convocation in a virtual mode. Coordinator, Academics Prof G Ambika, Registrar Dr CP Mohan Kumar, other members of Board of Governors, faculty, students and their parents took part in the convocation.