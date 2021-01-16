Covid vaccination programme formally begins at SVIMS in Tirupati

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the much-awaited Covid vaccination programme. He addressed the nation virtually from New Delhi on Saturday morning which was attended by in-charge district Collector D Markandeyulu, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah and others at SVIMS auditorium.

The Prime Minister received huge applause when he mentioned noted Telugu writer Gurajada Appa Rao and quoted his saying "Sontha labham kontha manuko.. poruguvadiki sayapadavoyi. Desamante mattikadoi.. desamante manushuloyi".

After the meeting, SVIMS medical superintendent Dr Ram will take the first shot here followed by 99 other healthcare personnel.

The district authorities have made elaborate arrangements to administer vaccination simultaneously at 29 session sites in the district with two centres in each Assembly constituency. At each centre, 100 people will get the shot per day. A total of 37703 healthcare personnel have enrolled their names for the programme.