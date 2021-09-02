Covid vaccine administered to over 16L people

Srikakulam: Covid vaccine was administered to total 16,41,770 persons across the district till August 31.

Out of it, first dose vaccine was administered to 12,19,802 persons and second dose vaccine to 4,21,968 persons.

Till September 1, total positive cases have been reported as 1,22,018 and the samples

were collected from 16, 96, 217 persons across the district till Wednesday.

With an aim to prevent the spread of the virus, District Medical and Health department officials are arranging series of vaccination camps across the district and administered vaccines based on the age groups.

"We have covered people above 45 years of age first and now we are concentrating on those below 45 years as per the guidelines prescribed by the government," said Additional District

Medical and Health officer (ADM & HO) and District Surviellance Officer (DSO) Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.