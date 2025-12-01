CP inspects security arrangements for ‘Bhavani Deeksha Viramana’

Vijayawada: City Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhara Babu conducteda thorough inspection on Sunday of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Temple surrounding areas and the Giripradakshina route ahead of the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha Viramana (Deeksha renunciation) ceremony. The Bhavani Deeksha Viramana programme is scheduled to begin on December 11 and will conclude with the Maha Purnahuti ceremony on December 15. The commissioner, along with senior police officials, surveyed the temple premises, the Giripradakshina route, bathing ghats, and the proposed locations for Homagundams and Virimudi stands (stands for offering renunciation materials). He issued necessary instructions to the officials to ensure smooth and secure proceedings. Instructions were given on making parking arrangements to avoid traffic disruption during the Giripradakshina. The commissioner directed officials to take necessary steps to prevent any inconvenience to devotees during the Darshan period. He specifically inspected the queue lines and the exit routes after the Darshan, stressing the need for robust security measures.

Raja Sekhara Babu emphasised that security measures must be implemented meticulously, leaving no scope for any untoward incidents, to ensure the best possible organisation of this year’s Deeksha Viramana. Discussions were held on arrangements to allow devotees arriving from all directions to have Darshan at a consistent pace. Plans for the establishment of two new foot bridges were also discussed to enhance convenience for the Bhavani devotees.

The inspection team included Deputy Commissioners of Police Krishna Kanth Patil and Shireen Begum along with ACPs D Pavan Kumar and Rama Chandra Rao, Inspectors, and staff.