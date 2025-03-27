CPDCL Ongole official vows to resolve prawn farmers’ issues

Ongole: The Superintending Engineer for the APCPDCL in Ongole, Katta Venkateswarlu conducted a meeting with the department engineers, and the delegation of the prawn farmers from Singarayakonda, Tanguturu, Kothapatnam, Naguluppalapadu, and Ongole rural, at his office in Ongole on Wednesday, and promised to resolve their problems soon.

The members of the Prakasam District Prawn Farmers’ Association met with the Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy recently, and submitted him a representation explaining their problems about quality electricity supply and others, and requested his intervention in resolving the same.

On Wednesday, the APCPDCL SE Venkateswarlu conducted a meeting with Ongole DE Makineni Haribabu, Kandukuru DE Nageswara Rao, and AEs from Singarayakonda, Ongole Rural, Kothapatnam, and Naguluppalapadu, and with the prawn farmers’ leaders.

The prawn farmers explained to the SE that the department is taking much longer to replace the damaged transformers, electricity poles, and circuit breakers at the transformers in many villages, causing difficulties for the farmers in the very needed times.

They also informed the SR that the prawn farmers cannot take the financial burden of fixing the automatic capacitors for the functioning of the digital smart meters, being installed now. The SE listened to the grievances of the farmers, discussed the issues according to the villages, and suggested resolutions to them. He promised the prawn farmers that their issues would be resolved very soon, and the prawn ponds would be provided with an uninterrupted and continuous electricity supply.

The district prawn farmers’ association leaders, president Duggineni Gopinath, general secretary Kunturi Subba Reddy, honorary president Pamidi Subbanayudu, vice-president Singamneni Anjibabu, and other members and farmers from the villages also attended the meeting with the electricity officials.