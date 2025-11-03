CPI accuses coalition of ignoring house plot promise

Rajamahendravaram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly accused the ruling coalition government of severe failure in implementing its primary election promise of providing house plots to the poor, even two years after forming the government.

The CPI’s District Secretary, Tatipaka Madhu, announced on Sunday that the party would initiate a major ‘Land Struggle’ (Bhooporatam) on behalf of the poor in response to the government’s inaction and the alleged encroachment of vacant government lands by land grabbers.

The announcement was made during a branch meeting of the CPI Municipal Workers’ Union at Tadithota, chaired by branch secretary Reddi Ramana, which began with tributes to departed martyrs.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Tatipaka Madhu, district secretary criticised the “severe delay” in sanctioning house plots. “The coalition government has failed miserably in providing two cents of land in urban areas and three cents in rural areas as promised,” he stated.

Madhu recalled that the CPI had previously submitted statewide applications for house plots for eligible poor families, but lamented that “no action has been taken on them to date.” He further condemned land grabbers for illegally occupying public lands, asserting that through their struggle, the CPI would physically occupy the land and distribute it directly to the poor.

In addition to the land issue, Madhu raised a key demand for municipal workers, urging the government to provide jobs to the family members of municipal workers who have completed 60 years of service.

Other leaders who addressed the meeting included Municipal Workers Union General Secretary Allam Venkateswara Rao, State Vice-President D Durgamma, and union leaders Bangaru Giri, Goodupu Giri, Sharada, Polamma, and Allam Balu.