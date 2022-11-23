CPI blames Raptadu MLA for Jockey unit deserting AP 

Raptadu (Anantapurdistrict): CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna came down heavily on Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for pursuing 'anti-industrial development' policies leading to the exit of Jockey Apparel industry from the state. He mocked at the claim of 'ease of doing business' in AP while being responsible for the industrial scams like the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub.

The CPI leader visited Raptadu on Tuesday to see the site allotted by the erstwhile TDP government here for the Jockey unit.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Ramakrishna accused Raptadu MLA T Prakash Reddy of demanding Rs 10 crore from the apparel group to meet his election expenditure forcing the group to move to Hyderabad. The YSRCP government instead of establishing industries and providing jobs to the youth of the undivided district has been responsible for the exit of the company which could have provided 6000 jobs to women and men. He demanded to know from the Chief Minister when the steel plant will be established in Kadapa. Three times foundation stones were laid but there is not an inch of progress in establishment. He alleged that the Chief Minister's relative Ramanjula Reddy was looting Lepakshi lands worth Rs 10,000 crore without establishing the knowledge hub.

He wanted details of the industrial development during the three-and-a- half years of YSRCP rule. Can they claim to have established one noteworthy industry in any one of the 26 districts, he asked.

The CPI leader described the Chief Minister 'a useless and shameless one' who has nothing to spell out of his achievements during the past 40 months.

Ramakrishna asked the Chief Minister to respond to the allegations of Raptadu MLA demanding a mamool of Rs 10 crore. There are also allegations against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav demanding bribes from Kia ancillary units' promoters who were not allowed to set up units in Hindupur by the MP.

The CPI state secretary warned that the people would defeat him in 2024 elections if he did not take steps to invite the Jockey apparel group back to the district.

He alleged that the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub promoters secured loans on the lands and could not repay it.

Now the same persons are trying to buy the lands being auctioned for Rs 500 crore by the banks as the value of the lands stand at Rs 10,000 crore. District CPI leaders Jagadesh, Jaffer and others were present.