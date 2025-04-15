CPI calls for unified fight against Wakf Act

Guntur: The Communist Party of India state secretary, K Rama Krishna said his party organised a campaign against the anti-people policies of the Centre across the country from March 23 to April 14.

He paid tributes to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Lodge Centre here on Monday on the occasion of Ambedkar birth anniversary and conclusion of CPI campaign.

Speaking on the occasion he said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is working in favour of corporate companies and benefiting them.

He stressed on the unity among the secular parties to fight against the Wakf Board Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament and criticised that though minorities are protesting on the roads, Narendra Modi is not responding. He criticised the BJP government for neglecting the Constitution.

CPI Guntur district secretary K Ajay Kumar and Guntur city secretary K Malyadri were present.