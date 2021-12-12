CPI calls for unity of secular, democratic forces to defeat BJP

Tirupati: It is imperative on the part of democratic and secular forces to unite to defeat fascist Narendra Modi government in 2024, said CPI national general secretary D Raja.



Speaking to media persons at party office here on Saturday, the CPI leader accused the Modi government of stifling the voices of opposition parties in Lok Sabha to prevent them from exposing government's failure in the House.

Further, he said that the Union government made it a practice to foist false cases against anyone who dared to raise voice against the authoritarian rule of BJP and its miserable failure in all fronts.

He accused the Centre of letting down the Andhra Pradesh state in providing required assistance after bifurcation but ignoring this, the YSRCP government was blindly supporting the Centre in all its misdeeds.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna also echoed the same view on the Centre's failure to come to the rescue of the state government in flood relief and added that the CPI will lead a delegation to New Delhi on December 14, 15 to press the Modi government to take up immediately relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood-affected population.

He said more than 1.5 crore people were affected, 69 lives lost and enormous loss to the crops in lakhs of acre was incurred in the state due to recent rains and floods but not a single minister did visit the affected areas to give assurances.

Ramakrishna attacked the Modi government for its failure in fulfilling the promises made during the bifurcation of the state and he went on to point out the failures of Centre, including privatisation of Vizag steel pant, deceiving of Kadapa people on steel plant and also privatisation of of Gangavaram port, etc.,

Raja was here to visit the flood-affected areas in Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Friday after which he left for Delhi on Saturday.

CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswar Rao, district secretary Ramanaidu, district governing body members Penchalaiah, Murali, city secretary Viswanath, Mahila Samakhya state president Jayalakshmi, district secretary Nadiya and others were present.