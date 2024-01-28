CPI demands for house plots for 2000 people on Badvel

The CPI demanded the government to allot house plots to the more than 2000 people of Badwel town and construct pucca houses at a cost of 5 lakh rupees.

Members of the CPI District Working Committee Veerasekhar who participated as chief guests in the conference organized by the CPI Urban Samithi along with the leaders of the disabled community today at the local market yard.

He said that there are about 1700 talented people in Badwel town and the governments that should stand by them are only using them by making many promises during the election time and after the election it has become common practice to look down on them. He lamented that the governments who should at least provide shelter to them in the background of getting married and facing many difficulties for children's education are ignoring them.

He said that the movement of disabled people which started in Badwel town will be taken across the state. He said that three cents of house space will be distributed to each disabled person. In this program, Badvel town secretary Peddallapally Balu Zilla Samithi members P Venkataramana area working group members PV Ramana disabled association leaders Rafi Bhasha Seenu Subbaiah Hari Kondaiah around 200 disabled people participated.