CPI demands house sites for landless poor

Rajamahendravaram: CPI and the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Workers Union (AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham) criticised the previous YSRCP government for issuing housing pattas without providing any land.

They demanded the current government to allocate three cents of land in rural areas and two cents in urban areas to those who received pattas, and to provide house sites for all landless individuals.

In response to a directive from the state committee, CPI and the Agricultural Workers Union organised a large protest in Rajamahendravaram on Monday regarding this issue.

CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu stated that the party would continue its structured campaign until land is allocated to the poor.

Throughout various wards, hundreds of people queued up with their applications in front of the secretariats starting at 10 am. However, some secretariat staff members claimed they were busy with survey work and left the premises, which led to arguments. Others refused to accept the applications, stating they had not received instructions from the government. After some persuasion from CPI leaders, the applications were eventually submitted. During the protest, Tatipaka Madhu highlighted that many individuals who had moved to towns for work were still living without proper shelter. He urged the secretariat staff to upload the applications online immediately and send them to the state government.

CPI leaders K Rambabu, V Kondala Rao, Sapp Ramana, K Srinivas, S Nauroji, T Nageswara Rao, and Women’s Federation District Convenor Lavanya, participated in the protest.