CPI demands resolution against NRC in Assembly

Kanigiri: District CPI secretary ML Narayana demanded that the government pass a resolution in the assembly that Andhra Pradesh will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He announced support to the protests by the Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Samithi at Puli Venkatareddy Park in Kanigiri on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting Narayana said that a number of protests were being organised against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the country, but the government was not concerned at all about addressing the issues related to them.

He said that the statement of the State government to implement NRC throughout the country has sparked many doubts and insecurity among Muslims and minorities and people from other religions.

He demanded that the state government come forward and pass the resolution that the state is not implementing the NRC to provide solace to the minorities in the district.

The CPI leaders T Malakondaiah, Ande Nasaraiah, Syed Moulaali, Samiti leaders Yasin, Shiekh Samdhani, Shaik Jamsheer and others also participated in the programme.