CPI leaders stage protest

Guntur : CPI leaders protested at the Sankar Vilas Centre on Wednesday, demanding that the government to withdraw the additional financial burden imposed on consumers in the form of true-up charges.

During the protest, CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar highlighted that the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised not to raise power charges if elected. However, he said that after coming to power, the government began increasing these charges. Kumar also called for the withdrawal of the smart meter system. He warned that if the government fails to respond and does not eliminate the true-up charges, they will escalate their agitation.

CPI Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri, AITUC state honorary secretary Veluguri Radha Krishna Murthy and CPI leader Ravula Anji Babu were present in the protest.