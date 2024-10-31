Live
- Forest Minister Khandre trespassed on HMT land, alleges HDK
- Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti
- HDK did nothing for Channapatna when he was CM: DKS
- Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP
- Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force
- Show Us the Money: Global South
- Simhachalam hundi nets `1.7 cr in 30 days
- Haryana farmers grappling with DAP fertiliser shortage
- Yagam for Harris’ victory concludes
- 29 lakh destitute women get pension ahead of Diwali in UP
CPI leaders stage protest
Guntur : CPI leaders protested at the Sankar Vilas Centre on Wednesday, demanding that the government to withdraw the additional financial burden imposed on consumers in the form of true-up charges.
During the protest, CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar highlighted that the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised not to raise power charges if elected. However, he said that after coming to power, the government began increasing these charges. Kumar also called for the withdrawal of the smart meter system. He warned that if the government fails to respond and does not eliminate the true-up charges, they will escalate their agitation.
CPI Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri, AITUC state honorary secretary Veluguri Radha Krishna Murthy and CPI leader Ravula Anji Babu were present in the protest.