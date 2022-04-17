CPI seeks probe by High Court sitting judge

Nellore: Describing the theft evidence from court premises as an affront to judiciary, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna demanded a thorough probe by a High Court sitting judge to unearth the role of persons behind the incident. In a statement on Saturday, the CPI leader said minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy is accused No 1 in the case, and it is not acceptable that the state government was keeping silent on such a development. "Earlier, only witnesses used to be influenced in court cases. But now a new tradition has begun, that is stealing documents and other evidence from the lockers of courts," he remarked.

He said this kind of activities should be viewed seriously as they tarnish the reputation of the judiciary. He demanded cancellation of bail to the accused in the case immediately and appealed to the High Court to take up the case suo motu and depute a sitting judge to probe the incident for preventing recurrence of such instances in future.