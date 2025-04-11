CPI sees plot to handover forests to corporates

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana condemned the Centre’s ruthless move to eliminate the Naxals in the forest, alleging that it is a conspiracy hatched by the Union government to handover the forests to corporates.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the communist leader said there is nothing wrong in suppressing or countering Naxal ideology but elimination of people in the name of wiping Naxalism is not acceptable, finding fault with the Union home minister’s repeated statements that the Naxals will be liquidated by 2026.

“The Home Minister’s vow to eradicate Naxalism is in fact creating fear among the tribals in the forest. The ultimate aim of the Centre was to free the forests only to handover it to corporate companies,” he said.

On Waqf law, he said the bill was bulldozed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where it was hurriedly passed without giving time for deeper debate. The passing of the bill is nothing but an indication of dark days for secularism in the country where people of different religions live peacefully for centuries in accordance with the concept of unity in diversity.

He said CPI with the support likeminded parties will enforce a nationwide agitation against the Waqf law on April 12. In addition, the party has also filed the petition in the Supreme Court to fight the Act through legal means.

Narayana took a strong exception to former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy threatening the police and in a lighter vein said, “ What he want to see by disrobing the police”. The same Jagan used the police when he was in power but now attacking them which is not correct. He should view the officials as officials and officials should not cross the Lakshmanarekha.

Party leaders Ramanaidu, Siva Reddy, P Murali, Penchalaiah, Radha Krishna, Viswanath and others were present.