CPI slams Somu Veerraju over his remarks against Narayana

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K Ramakrishna condemned the remarks made by BJP leader and MLC Somu Veerraju against CPI national secretary and senior national leader K Narayana. In a press release on Sunday, the CPI leader said Somu Veerraju had made objectionable comments on Narayana and suggested him to go to Pakistan. He said Narayana had expressed his view on Indo-Pakistan war and stressed the need for ending terrorism.

Ramakrishna said BJP leader Somu Veerraju criticised Narayana for suggesting peace and opposing war with Pakistan. “CPI leader Narayana suggested that the two countries should resolve the dispute through dialogue. BJP leader Somu Veerraju reacted sharply and suggested Narayana to go to Pakistan with his belongings if he has love and affection for Pakistan.”

CPI leader Ramakrishna said India had agreed for the ceasefire due to proposal of the US. He questioned now Somu Veerraju would go to the United States as US president Trump proposed the ceasefire to end the war. He questioned had India agreed for the ceasefire or not on the proposal of the Trump. He questioned is it true that India had agreed to the suggestion of the US and left discretion of the people of India and leaving the sovereignty of the nation and agreed for the ceasefire.

The CPI leader demanded Somu Veerraju to withdraw his remarks on Narayana and suggested the BJP leader to quit the MLC post and go to USA. Ramakrishna said India and Pakistan should resolve the bilateral issues and demanded that PM should explain the people of India on the mediation of the USA on ceasefire.