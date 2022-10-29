CPI slams 'undemocratic' curbs on farmers' yatra

Kadapa (YSR District): While finding fault with the government over imposing restrictions on farmers' Maha Padayatra for Amaravati capital, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna questioned that what is wrong in leaders and activists of political parties walking along with farmers expressing solidarity with their cause.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ramakrishna described the government restrictions against farmers yatra 'undemocratic' and stressed that it is fundamental right of the people to extend support to any kind of protests if they were organised as per Constitutional norms.

He challenged the ministers and MLAs who are opposing the farmers' stir and pitching for 3-capials should resign their post and seek public mandate afresh in favour of Visakhapatnam as excutive capital.

"Our party will definitely welcome the decision of YSRCP in declaring Visakhapatnam as executive capital for AP if that party wins fresh mandate in elections," he said.

Ramakrishna said if YSRCP was clear on its part over development of Visakhapatnam why it had failed to oppose privatisation of Visakha steel plant.

He said the development of Rayalaseema region is only possible with the establishment of industries and ensuring sufficient water for agriculture and drinking purpose. "These two issues have not been addressed for the last several decades. Rulers should answer to the people what is the reason for steel plant in Kadapa has not been set up and why the state government has failed to stand up to the Centre over the issue," he said.

Ramakrishna alleged that both BJP and YSRCP are enacting dramas to divert people's attention from their failures in the governance.