CPI to hold nation-wide programmes to mark centenary year

Vijayawada: CPI will organise a nationwide campaign from March 23 to April 14 to celebrate its centenary year, announced party general secretary D Raja.

The party, founded on December 26, 1925, played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle against British rule. Raja, along with CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, assistant general secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, and state committee member Akkineni Vanaja, addressed the media at Dasari Bhavan, the CPI state office here on Tuesday.

Raja said that the CPI is conducting grand programmes across India to commemorate 100 years of its formation. The party aims to spread its ideology and collaborate with secular forces to counter the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government. He emphasised the CPI’s commitment to protecting democracy and opposing policies that harm the common people.

As part of the centenary celebrations, national-level seminars will be held on December 24 and 25 in Vijayawada, featuring participation from national leaders, writers, and intellectuals. The concluding event will take place in Khammam, Telangana, on December 26, 2025, preceded by a mega rally.

Raja also expressed concerns over national security, particularly regarding reports of internet services being handed over to US billionaire Elon Musk. He criticised the potential move, stating that Musk’s ties to the Pentagon could compromise India’s defence and policy information. Raja accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on the issue and neglecting India’s security.

The CPI leader further criticised the NDA government’s economic policies, alleging they are destroying the Indian economy. He accused the Modi government of promoting divisive ideas like ‘one religion, one nation, one language, and one election,’ which, he claimed, are unconstitutional. Raja also alleged that the BJP is creating a rift between North and South India and suppressing workers’ rights while implementing anti-democratic policies.

Raja condemned the BJP’s pro-corporate agenda, privatisation of key sectors, and inadequate budget allocations for education. He pointed out that while the Kothari Commission recommended allocating 6 per cent of the budget to education, the NDA government allocates less than 3 per cent, depriving millions of access to education.