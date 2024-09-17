CPI to tour flood-hit areas today

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh unit will conduct one day tour in the Budameru flood affected areas in Krishna and Eluru districts on Tuesday.



CPI National secretary K Narayana will lead the CPI delegation.

Speaking at the press release, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said the CPI delegation will start the tour in Eluru at 9 am and will reach Peda Yedlagadi, Kolleru at 10 am.

Later, they will visit Hanuman Junction at 11.30 am and reach Puttagunta at 12 noon. The delegation will have lunch at Junction at 1 pm and tour Kesarapalli at 3 pm. The CPI delegation will conclude the tour at Enikepadu at 4 pm.

The CPI leaders will meet the flood affected people and enquire on the loss suffered due to floods.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, CPI National committee member Akkineni Vanaja, CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, AP Rytu Sangham president and secretary G Eswaraiah and KVV Prasad, CPI leaders of Krishna, NTR and Eluru districts will participate in the one day Budameru floodstour.