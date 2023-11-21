CPI's Narayana urges Chief Minister to assist drought effected people in AP

CPI national secretary Narayana said that there are 440 mandals effected by drought and demanded the Andhra Pradesh government to address the issue. highlighted the drought situation in more than 440 mandals in the state.

Speaking at a 30-hour protest undertaken in Vijayawada against the gazette notification regarding the redistribution of Krishna water, which is detrimental to the state's interests, Narayana, along with former ministers Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao and Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, expressed their support for this protest.

During the protest, Narayana criticized Chief Minister Jagan for not addressing the severity of the drought and failing to question the Centre on the issue. He accused the CM of refraining from questioning the Centre despite winning a majority number of MPs.

Narayana also criticized Jagan for not visiting Delhi to resolve the state's problems. He expressed hope that the Congress party would come to power in Telangana.