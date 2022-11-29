CPM alleges irregularities in voter enrolment

Visakhapatnam: Many irregularities were witnessed in the voter enrolment for election to the Member of Legislative Council from the graduates' constituency of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, alleged CPM Visakhapatnam district secretary M Jaggu Naidu and party's 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, they alleged that the YSRCP enrolled the ineligible persons as voters. They demanded that the investigation and verification of irregularities in voter registration should be conducted under the supervision of a special IAS officer. Jaggu Naidu said he would complain to the Election Commission about the irregularities in the enrolment process. He alleged that on the last day of the voter enrolment (November 7) about 87,000 votes were registered on a single day.

A total of 2.43 lakh voters were declared eligible and thousands of eligible voters were not enrolled, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, corporator B Ganga Rao alleged that those who do not have degree qualification were enrolled as voters. SSC, ITI and polytechnic certificates were submitted as graduates for enrolment, he added.

Further, he said thousands of eligible persons were not enrolled intentionally in Visakhapatnam district.

The CPM leaders demanded that the applications along with the degree certificates and the details of the year of passing should be uploaded on the website of the Election Commission.

They demanded that the voters should be verified under the supervision of a special IAS officer and the ineligible ones should be removed and action should be taken against those who have violated the rules.