CPM demands immediate handover to poor people

Vijayawada: About 300 apartments built at a cost of several crores of rupees at Kabela Centre under JNNURM scheme here were abandoned instead of giving them to the deserving poor people, CPM state executive committee member Ch Babu Rao criticised the state government here on Sunday.

The CPM leader along with activists visited the housing complex on Sunday and deplored the poor condition of the houses. He said that the 300 apartments were constructed seven years back. Though their condition is deteriorating year after year, the government was not handing over them to the poor people. He expressed concern over the housing complex turning into dens for anti-social elements. Ganja addicts and blade batch members are illegally staying in the housing complex dumping them with liquor bottles. At the same time, the poor people are burdened with paying rent to their houses. He recalled that the successive governments collected several thousands of rupees from the beneficiaries in the name of their share. He demanded the NDA government to hand over the apartments to the poor people immediately.

About 300 houses at Kabela (abattoir) and 2,000 houses in Ajit Singh Nagar are yet to be distributed. Nearly 6,000 houses remained incomplete at Jakkampudi.

The CPM is going to stage Maha Dharna on March 28 at NTR district Collectorate demanding handing over the TIDCO houses to the poor, and the poor should be given two cents of land for housing. He appealed to the people to participate in large numbers in the dharna.

CPM leaders Boyi Satya Babu, Mastan, Venkatrao, Dasu, Durga Rao, Appanna, Rafi and others participated.