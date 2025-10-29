CPM demands judicial probe into Parakamani issue

Tirupati: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders demanded a judicial-level inquiry into the Tirumala temple’s Parakamani issue.

CPM district leader Kandarapu Murali speaking to the media here on Tuesday said that a committee headed by a sitting judge should be formed to investigate the issue completely.

He said the recent irregularities in Parakamani have hurt the sentiments of devotees and raised doubts about whether their offerings are truly reaching TTD. Murali welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision to intervene in the matter and said the CPM supports its direction to conduct a detailed investigation to remove all doubts.

CPM leader demanded that the State government appoint a sitting judge for the inquiry instead of a senior police officer. He said the party is against any secret settlements or compromises outside the law.

Murali also alleged that the BJP had a role in the irregularities that took place in the TTD during the previous government. He mentioned that present TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy recently admitted facing severe pressure and became emotional during a media interaction.

Murali questioned whether that pressure came from within his party or from others and demanded a clear explanation. He said the government should investigate all irregularities in Parakamani, including the role of the various Mutts in Tirumala.

He questioned how one person, Ravikumar, who holds only a clerk-level job, has been supervising Parakamani for 35 years and how he acquired large properties.

Murali urged the State government to release a complete and transparent report before the public to uphold the faith of devotees and ensure accountability in temple administration.