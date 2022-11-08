CPM opposes Modi visit to AP

Nellore: CPM state Secretary V Srinivasa Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no moral right to visit Andhra Pradesh as he failed to provide Special Category Status to the state and allocate adequate funds for the Polavaram project and for disregarding many promises made during state division.. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said there is no mention of a railway zone to Vizag and privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant.

Criticising the YSRCP for supporting the BJP due to its political needs, he demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Vizag visit to implement all assurances given in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He said CPM will be organising statewide protests on November 11 expressing resentment over the visit of the Prime Minister. He extended solidarity to the groups protesting against the privatisation of the APGenco thermal plant in Nellore district and demanded cancellation of tenders and continuation of plant in the government sector.

Srinivasa Rao blamed the in-charge DEO Subba Rao who is supporting the private educational institutions in the district for enrolling ineligible people as voters for MLC polls. He demanded the Election Commission to verify each application from the district before accepting them. The CPM leader asked the government to appoint a senior IAS officer as a special officer to monitor the process. District Secretary M Ramesh, district committee member M Mohan Rao and others were present.