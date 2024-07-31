  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CPM seeks Rs 10,000 cr to develop Prakasam

CPI Prakasam secretary ML Narayana speaking at round table meeting at Sundaraiah Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday
x

CPI Prakasam secretary ML Narayana speaking at round table meeting at Sundaraiah Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday

Highlights

he CPM organised the meeting at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Ongole: The CPM organised the meeting at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Tuesday. The party district secretary Syed Haneef presided over the meeting, while CPI district secretary ML Narayana, CPM leader GV Kondareddy, CPI-ML New Democracy AP secretary Chittipati Venkateswarlu, Samyukt Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Rangarao, retired deputy collector Peraiah, Ongole Nagara Abhivruddhi Committee leader Marella Subbarao and others participated.

The members at the roundtable demanded that the Union government to grant Rs 10,000 crore for the development of the backward Prakasam district.

They meeting explained that the district was formed on February 2, 1970, by merging the backward parts from Guntur, Nellore, and Kurnool districts and the district has been neglected in development and remained backward since then.

They said that they agitated several times for the passing of resolutions to announce Prakasam district as a backward district-- at the ZP meetings, Assembly, and council. They seek the funds for the development of the district, Veligonda project, Ramatheertham, Paletipalli, Sangameswara reservoirs, NIMZ at Kanigiri and Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X