CP’s contact number flooded with crime prevention alerts

Visakhapatnam : In a move to bring down crime rate and be more accessible to people, the City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi shared his personal contact number with denizens.

Although he shared it for a greater cause, it, however, is making the CP sleep deprived at times.

Even as most of the incoming calls are related to crime alerts, some of them, however, cause inconvenience.

At midnight, a few call the City Commissioner of Police to complain against their spouse. ‘My husband is creating a nuisance after getting drunk’ and ‘my partner no longer likes me’, so on and so forth. Such calls are directly landing to the CP’s mobile number, that too at late night.

When asked how he deals with such calls, the CP gracefully responded stating that more than the personal calls that keep trickling in at frequent intervals, a number calls that he receives are related to alerts that aid the police in preventing crimes in advance. “That way, it is so gratifying and I am glad that we could make the city more secure for the people,” the CP told The Hans India.

People’s cooperation in controlling crime rate is as significant as the role essayed by the police. “By sharing my number to the people, I am glad that several students and women feel confident to tip off the crime prior,” the CP informed, adding that a series of crimes were curbed in advance based on the alerts he received.

In a majority of cases, the CP reaches the crime scene much ahead of the local police who receive the alert.

As women feel comfortable in tipping-off the crime related information to the CP, one of the women presented him a sculpture of a jaguar. “When I asked the lady why the jaguar, she said that I safeguard people from predators like a jaguar,” the CP shared.

Further, the CP added that he is accessible to those who are being harassed due to one-sided love affair or other reasons and that they could call him to get rescued.