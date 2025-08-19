CRDA approves Rs. 904 cr for critical infra in Amaravati

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), in its 51st meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday, approved nine key proposals aimed at fast-tracking the development of the state capital. The approved plans include a Rs 904-crore investment for critical infrastructure works and the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee major projects. Naidu directed officials to expedite all construction activities in the capital, emphasising that visible progress must be made within the current construction season.

He stressed the importance of creating an iconic design for the bridge across the Krishna River, suggesting that it could be inspired by the traditional Kuchipudi dance form.

The CRDA sanctioned Rs 904 crore under the Critical Infra and Investment Plan for LPS Zones. This fund will be used to strengthen basic amenities such as drains and water supply systems across 29 village panchayats within the capital region. To manage and execute major projects, the authority approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This SPV will oversee the development of the greenfield airport, NTRStatue, Sports City, Smart Industries, riverfront development, inner ring road, and a ropeway. The Chief Minister insisted that projects under the SPV, particularly Sports City, must meet international standards. He also called for the seamless integration of the riverfront, ropeway, and inner ring road projects.

The CRDA also gave its nod for land pooling scheme (LPS) for a gems & jewellery park, part of the proposed ‘Gold Cluster’ in Mangalagiri. Under this plan, the government will acquire 78 acres in Atmakur. Officials noted that the project is expected to attract Rs 5,000 crore in investments and generate nearly 20,000 jobs. Other key approvals from the meeting include the removal of the term ‘assigned’ from ownership certificates issued under the Land Pooling Scheme, the establishment of a sewerage water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 411 crore, the setup of a water distribution center at a cost of Rs 376.6 crore, the allotment of an additional 100 acres each to VIT and SRM universities.

Naidu also announced that a bio-engineering university would be established in Amaravati,and he emphasised that the capital should only encourage investments from pollution-free industries. The meeting was attended by Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from various departments.