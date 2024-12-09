Live
CRDA employee demands bribe
Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) has taken action to terminate the employment of Jonnakuti Ashok, a temporary computer operator at the AP CRDA Borupalem land pooling centre-II.
He allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from farmer Bhogineni Sudhir in exchange for registering his plot. Following the publication of this news in several newspapers, AP CRDA officials conducted an inquiry and filed a complaint with the Tulluru Police Station to initiate criminal proceedings against Ashok.
They have also requested the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to take appropriate action. In addition, the AP CRDA has written to the relevant official within their office, recommending Ashok’s removal from service.