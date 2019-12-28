Create awareness on animal husbandry schemes: AD Yenda Simhachalam

Srikakulam: Animal Husbandry Additional Director Yenda Simhachalam on Saturday called upon the officials to create awareness among youth in rural areas on government schemes being implemented through animal husbandry department.

Delivering a keynote address at a training programme for animal husbandry assistants (AHAs) here, he directed AHAs to create awareness among youth for proper utilisation of government schemes to get self-employment in their native villages.

He added the government was implementing various schemes to produce milk and meat by growing domestic animals. To utilise the schemes, the government was providing loans through banks to eligible youth, the AD elaborated.

Farmers and youth can utilise the services of AHAs and staff at Rythu Bharosa centres at village-level, he said and directed the AHAs to identify suitable persons for these schemes to get positive results.

Joint Director K Eswara Rao said 268 AHAs were available across the district to serve the people. Deputy Directors V Jagannadham, M Prasada Rao, Assistant Directors K MohiniKumari, G Balakrishna, B Manikyala Rao and veterinary doctors participated in the programme.