Create awareness on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi advised solar vendors, banks representatives and EPDCL officials to work together to implement the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and set up rooftop solar plants on a massive scale.

Speaking at a review meeting organised here on Monday with representatives of solar vendors, banks and EPDCL officials, the CMD advised the officials to create awareness among the public about the scheme across wards and gram panchayats of Visakhapatnam district and coordinate with bank officials and solar vendors.

Prudhvi Tej mentioned that the scheme is receiving an encouraging response from household consumers. He mentioned that over 1.83 lakh consumers are using 200 or more units in Visakhapatnam city. He pointed out that only 2,200 consumers have availed the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme so far and there is a need to increase the count in future. Further, the CMD instructed the officials to speed up the progress in setting up solar plants in their divisions.

Prudhvi Tej said that the officials are not aggressive enough in setting up rooftop plants in areas, including Siripuram, Seethamadhara, MVP Colony, Marripalem, Kancharapalem, Madhurawada, Yendada, Gopalapatnam and Gajuwaka, where there is a huge potential. He said that bank officials should create awareness among the consumers so that they can mobilise loans from banks at very low interest rates to set up solar plants.

The CMD appealed to the consumers to take advantage of the opportunity to build solar roof tops over their houses and get zero electricity bills. The banks are providing 90 per cent loan at seven per cent interest for this scheme, he informed. Explaining further, APEPDCL CMD stated that a subsidy of Rs 30,000 is provided to those who install a solar plant with a capacity of one kilowatt, Rs 60,000 for 2-kW, and a maximum of Rs 78,000 for 3-kW. BCs will get an additional benefit of Rs 20,000 as subsidy.

A house with a capacity of 3-kW will generate at least 360 units per month. This can be catered to household needs and the generated power allows the resident to earn an additional income by selling it to the power distribution company, the CMD said. APEPDCL director (Operations) T V Surya Prakash, CGM B Sulekha Rani, Superintendent Engineer G Shyambabu, SBI lead manager Srinivas, APGVB regional manager Chiranjeevi, executive engineers, solar vendors, and representatives of various banks were present.