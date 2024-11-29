Live
CREDAI property expo from November 29
The property expo aims to provide a comprehensive platform for prospective homebuyers and real estate enthusiasts
Visakhapatnam: CREDAI is organising its 10th Property Expo from November 29 to December 1, informed chairman of CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter KSRK Raju (Sai).
Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Raju applauded the state government’s proactive initiatives, particularly the introduction of a single-window system for building approvals.
“The government’s decision to implement time-bound building approvals from December 31 is a commendable step that will significantly accelerate the pace of business in the real estate sector,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, vice president of CREDAI Visakhapatnam E. Ashok Kumar said that “Our primary goal is to create a unified platform where homebuyers can explore a wide range of properties, including apartments, villas, and flats.”
Expo convenor Ch Govinda Raju informed that all 71 stalls for the property expo have been fully booked, with participation from 25 leading builders, layout developers, and renowned interior and exterior design firms. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will also be showcasing its plots, he said.
CREDAI secretary V Sreenu underscored the expo’s importance in helping buyers make informed decisions about their dream homes. “The participating banks are offering special deals and schemes to facilitate easy financing, making homeownership accessible to more people,” he
remarked.