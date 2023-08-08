Cricketer Srikar Bharat visits Akshaya Patra kitchen

Kakinada: International cricketer and brand ambassador of Akshaya Patra Foundation Kona Srikar Bharat visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation Centralised Kitchen at Vakalapudi area of Kakinada on Monday. He enquired the workers about the procedure of cooking with advanced machinery for thousands at a time and sending meals to schools on time.

Akshaya Patra Foundation Kakinada Administrator Vaikuntheswara Dasu explained Bharat that Akshaya Patra Foundation started serving mid-day meals to 1,500 students in Bangalore in 2000 and now it runs 69 kitchens in 15 States and two Union Territories. He said that in collaboration with the Government of India and State governments, 21 lakh students of government schools are being distributed mid-day meals. Since 2015 in Kakinada city, this programme has been implemented. He said mid-day meals are being distributed to 16,500 students in 79 schools in partnership with donors and governments.

Later, Srikar Bharat visited Akshaya Patra Foundation Kitchen at Rajiv Gandhi Municipal High School. He played cricket for a while with children in the street. Mid-day meals were distributed. Mandal Education Officer Ch Ravi, Rajiv Gandhi High School Headmaster SVL Raju, Akshaya Patra Foundation Manager Mahesh, Sankranti Foundation CEO Rajesh Kamireddy, Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepti, and others participated.