Crime rate drops significantly in Nandyal dist

Nandyal: District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana presented 2025 crime trends and law enforcement and public safety outcomes during the half-yearly crime review press meet at SP Camp Office here on Wednesday.

Emphasising transparent and impartial service, the SP highlighted the district police’s collaborative efforts in reducing crime significantly. Crime statistics showed a 48% drop in murder cases, 50% in intentional killings, 24% in kidnappings, and 39% in rape cases. Grievous hurt offenses fell by 33%, assaults by 17%, and property crimes, including theft and robbery, by 14%. Detection rates improved, with theft case resolutions up by 12% and property recovery soaring by 62%, credited to proactive crime teams.

Crimes against women decreased by 14% due to field interventions and awareness drives, while POCSO cases dropped by 9% through school sensitization programs. Drug enforcement intensified, with narcotic seizures reducing NDPS cases. Cybercrime units recovered Rs 50.5 lakh of defrauded funds. Drunk driving cases surged by 206% due to stricter enforcement, and road safety improved with barricades and traffic measures.

Citizen-focused initiatives included promoting the Disha SOS App, with 36,000 downloads and 1,076 awareness events. Drone surveillance led to 420 arrests in 409 public drinking cases, and gambling dens faced strict action. Lok Adalat resolved 3,696 disputes, and the Police Grievance Redressal System addressed 1,686 of 1,887 public complaints. Welfare measures included monthly grievance programs, medical camps for police personnel, and support for families of deceased officers, reflecting the department’s commitment to public safety and internal well-being.