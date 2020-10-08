Crimes against women increased in Chittoor and Tirupati Urban Police districts, NCRB reports

Tirupati: Domestic violence on women as well as dowry death cases have increased during the year 2019. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, these types of crimes were gradually increasing for the last two years in Tirupati urban and Chittoor police districts. Under IPC sections in Chittoor Police district total, 5,484 criminal cases were registered over various crimes. As well as in Tirupati Urban district, a total of 3,356 cases under IPC sections were registered. Regarding the crimes on women in Chittoor Police district 66 women were killed by husbands and their family members for dowry.

Similarly, this number was recorded as 26 in Tirupati Urban Police district. As far as sexual harassment cases are concerned total 12 in Tirupati and 19 cases in Chittoor district were registered. On the other hand, as per the NCRB latest statistics, highway road accident deaths were also increased during the last two years. During the year of 2019, a total 538 people had lost their lives on Chennai –Bengaluru highway in Chittoor district Police limits and 212 commuters also died on Tirupati-Chittoor highway in Tirupati urban police limits.

Officials are taking measures to reduce the accidents on above-said highways. At the same time robberies cases also registered as noted numbers especially highway robberies and bank robbery attempts have increased during the last one year. This trend was creating tense among the district people. In the meanwhile, day time and time housebreaking theft cases were also increased. But in many cases police had arrested culprits immediately.