Criminal cases will be registered against Mathavallis: Abdul Aziz

Nellore: WaQF Board Chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to protecting Waqf Board properties, warning that criminal cases will be filed against board members (Mutawallis) found responsible for illegally selling Waqf properties. Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, Aziz announced that an ongoing inquiry into the sale of Waqf properties will lead to strict action against guilty members. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is resolute about safeguarding Waqf properties, and there will be no compromise,” he stated.

Aziz highlighted that the Central government halted funding to the Waqf Board due to the previous YSRCP government’s failure to submit utilisation certificates for Rs 386 crore. He noted that the issue has been raised with Chief Minister Naidu, who is addressing it with the Central government. The Chairman announced the formation of a Rent Review Committee (RRC) to manage rents from approximately 1,300 Waqf Board shops. To address issues like property sales and rent disputes, future Waqf Board meetings will be held across all districts, moving away from the earlier practice of convening only in Vijayawada.

Aziz also revealed that the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) applied to establish an MSME Park at Mallayapalem village in Guntur mandal.

The Waqf Board decided to lease the land long-term to APIIC instead of permanently transferring it.

Additionally, Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for the development of Barashahid Dargah in Vijayawada, with further funds designated for the development of Kasumur and AS Pet Dargahs. Waqf Board Director SK Nasir stated that rental income will support the education of underprivileged Muslim students, their marriages, and the state government’s P-4 initiative.