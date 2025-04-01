CRO hails AP’s guidelines on parking misuse

Visakhapatnam: President of Consumer Rights Organisation (CRO) Gorle Srinivasa Naidu appreciated the coalition government for issuing guidelines on parking space misuse in commercial establishments.

At a media meeting organised as per the directions of the national president of the organisation Naveen Sharma, Srinivasa Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on the occasion.

He said Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, 2017 were issued with regard tobuilding construction activities in the state. They contain regulations that require the provision of mandatory parking spaces in buildings.

He said that the new order will come into effect from April 1 and all concerned persons, agencies operating parking areas in commercial establishments/malls/multiplexes should strictly adhere to it. Dr Moola Venkata Rao, national secretary of Consumer Rights Organisation, and Karanam Reddy Narasinga Rao, BJP Gajuwaka constituency convener and others were present.