Crop insurance deadlines set for rabi season

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has urged farmers to enrol in crop insurance for paddy cultivation by the end of December for the 2024-25 rabi season.

The Collector was speaking after attending a video-conference chaired by Agriculture Department Special chief secretary B Rajasekhar on Thursday.

She specified that while paddy farmers have time until December 31, those growing jowar, chickpea, black gram, maize, and chilli must complete their insurance registration by December 15.

She clarified that farmers can either opt for premium deduction at the time of taking crop loans or pay separately if they haven’t availed of loans, emphasising that the insurance scheme is voluntary.

The Collector instructed the district officials to create widespread awareness about these deadlines among farmers.

CPO Venkateswarlu, district agricultural officer Srinivasarao, district horticultural officer Gopichand, representatives from lead banks and PDCC bank attended the meeting.