Telangana to unveil new energy policy soon: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti
Northeast Frontier Railway to integrate 'Kavach 4.0' to develop train operations
Punjab sanctions nearly 22 thousand residue management machines
Two traffic cops hang on to car bonnet to stop rash driver near IIT-Delhi
Mahakumbh 2025: Grand procession of Akharas marks entry into Kumbh City
Punjab bypolls: Congress nominee confident of winning Gidderbaha Assembly seat
Lahore schools ordered closed as city remains blanketed by smog
'Congress looted Punjab', CM Mann says during AAP campaign for Nov 13 bypolls
Terrorists will pay very heavy price: J&K LG on 'Sunday Market' attack
Former BJP MP RK Sinha's praise moves Nitish Kumar to touch his feet
Cross wheel crashes one woman died and another injured
Highlights
A 22 year old woman died and another was seriously injured after they fell down from a cross wheel which suddenly crashed in shilparamam at Tiruchanur on Sunday.
Tirupati: A 22 year old woman died and another was seriously injured after they fell down from a cross wheel which suddenly crashed in shilparamam at Tiruchanur on Sunday.
According to police the woman who died was identified as Lokeswari from Subbareddy Nagar in the city and who was seriously injured identified as Gowthami was admitted in hospital her condition also critical.
Being a holiday many families went to shilparamam to spend their time. Many boarded cross wheel for fun ride the cross wheel suddenly collapsed leading to the death of the woman and injured many. Tiruchanur police registered a case and investigation is on.
