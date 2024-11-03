Cross wheel crashes one woman died and another injured

Tirupati: A 22 year old woman died and another was seriously injured after they fell down from a cross wheel which suddenly crashed in shilparamam at Tiruchanur on Sunday.

According to police the woman who died was identified as Lokeswari from Subbareddy Nagar in the city and who was seriously injured identified as Gowthami was admitted in hospital her condition also critical.

Being a holiday many families went to shilparamam to spend their time. Many boarded cross wheel for fun ride the cross wheel suddenly collapsed leading to the death of the woman and injured many. Tiruchanur police registered a case and investigation is on.