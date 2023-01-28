CRPF constable dies in road accident in Madanapalle

Madanapalle: In an unfortunate incident, a woman constable working in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after a tractor coming from opposite direction hit the Auto Rikshaw in the wee hours of Saturday.



The ghastly road accident took place at Arogyavaram Turakapalle village in Madanapalle of Annamayya District

The deceased was identified as K Aruna Devi(41) of Rayuni Cheruvu Palle village of Madanapalle mandal.

According to the sources, the deceased was returning to her village after dropping her son at his daughter-in-law's house at R C Vaddipalle in the auto rikshaw where it was hit by a tractor.

She died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Madanapalle. Madanapalle Rural police registered the case and are investigating. A pal of gloom descended in Rayuni Cheruvu Vaddipalle following death of the constable.