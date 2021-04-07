CRPF Jawan Murali Krishna cremated with official honours

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav and Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunnion on Tuesday paid tributes to CRPF jawan Sakhamuri Murali Krishna who died in the Maoists firing in Chattisgarh three days-ago.

He hailed from Gudipudi village under Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district. His family members performed his last rites at a crematorium in Gudipudi village. Vivek Yadav and Vishal Gunni garlanded his body and paid tributes on behalf of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Similarly, South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG P CM Trivikrama Varma, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu garlanded his body and paid tributes to him. Later, Murali Krishna's parents performed his final rites. He was cremated with official honours. The officials consoled the parents of Murali Krishna and assured that they would extend support and cooperation on behalf of the State government.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of Murali Krishna and another CRPF jawan R Jagadeesh from Vizianagaram district killed in the gunbattle with Maoists.