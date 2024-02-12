Live
Cruelty to stray dogs is punishable: Civic chief
Nandyal: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Niranjan Reddy warned of initiating stringent action against people, who behave cruelly with stray dogs.
Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Commissioner said several people are seen hurting stray dogs by throwing stones and beating them with sticks. Injuring stray dogs would be viewed seriously, he warned. He informed that the department is planning sterilisation and vaccination methods for family planning to dogs, to reduce their population.
