Cruise ship named Empress to be operated from Visakhapatnam to Puducherry and Chennai

The long-awaited yacht facility for the people of Visakhapatnam will be available in a few days. The ship named Empress sails from Visakhapatnam via Puducherry to Chennai and returns to Visakhapatnam. Those who want to sail on that ship will have to pay fares depending on the service they choose. Representatives of JM Baxi approached the port authorities to run the service and got the approval. It can accommodate up to 1500- 1800 people. Tickets for the cruise from Visakhapatnam to Chennai are currently on sale.

The first service will arrive with passengers on the morning of June 8. The travelers on it spend the evening in Visakhapatnam. The ship will depart from Visakhapatnam at eight o'clock at night and sail across the sea on the ninth day and will reach Puducherry at 7 am on the 10th and the tourists can make a visit to puducherry till 7 pm. The organization will also make the respective arrangements. The ship will leave Puducherry at 7 pm and reach Chennai the next day (fourth day). Although the Empress is a foreign yacht, it is currently licensed to operate only in India and does not require a passport.

The ship has a number of dazzling facilities. Food courts and restaurants are available. Facilities like swimming pool, fitness center etc. There is a facility to watch various programs in the mornings and special programs for children. There are also a few restaurants on the ship to pay cash and eat. Pay for alcohol, spa services, sports at the casino.

The port of Visakhapatnam has received some ships in the past but the present ship seems to have some peculiarities. The ship has four compartments namely Interior Standard Room, Ocean View Standard Room, Mini Suite Room and Suite Room. A price was set for each category. The same ship will arrive on June 15 and 22.

K.Ramamohana Rao, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port said that the biggest cruise is coming to Visakhapatnam on the 8th of next month. He said permission was given to enter the port and the officials of other departments were also informed. As it is the only cruise ship on the Indian coast, almost all the tourists on board are Indians. The port has nothing to do with ticket sales.

