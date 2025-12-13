CS bats for collective energy conservation efforts

Visakhapatnam: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand appealed to citizens across Andhra Pradesh to adopt energy conservation as a collective mission as it plays a crucial role in sustainable development.

Marking the upcoming ‘Energy Conservation Week’ observance, scheduled from December 14 to 20, the Chief Secretary unveiled the official poster of the event here on Friday at the Centre of Excellence of Energy Transition building in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing District Collectors through a review meeting, Vijayanand directed the district officials to organise the week-long observance on a large scale.

He stressed the need to raise public awareness on efficient energy use, noting that conservation efforts must begin at the community level.

Particularly, he instructed officials of the electricity department to promote energy-saving habits among students by conducting essay writing, elocution and quiz competitions in schools and colleges.

The poster launch was held in the presence of APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi, NREDCAP MD M Kamalakar Babu, and District Collectors Vijaya Krishnan, S Ramasundara Reddy, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, and N. Prabhakar Reddy.

APEPDCL directors TV Surya Prakash, T Vanaja, S Haribabu, and CGMs L Daivaprasad, V Vijaya Lalitha, B Ashok Kumar, and P Srinivas were present.