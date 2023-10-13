  • Menu
CS Jawahar holds meeting on revenue resurvey

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu participated in a virtual meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Puttaparthi on Thursday,...

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu participated in a virtual meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Puttaparthi on Thursday, where housewarming programme was launched simultaneously covering five lakh houses in different parts of the State. Local MLA Sankara Narayana, ZP chairperson B Girijamma, MLC Mangamma and others participated in the virtual meeting.

The Collector inaugurated the houses in virtual mode at Mallapalli village in Gorantla mandal. Meanwhile, Anantapur district Collector M Gautami and Joint Collector Kethan Garg participated in a virtual conference with Chief Secretary to government KS Jawahar Reddy on several subjects including revenue resurvey, land acquisition for national highways, Agriculture, diary development, NREGS and Jal Jeevan Mission etc.

