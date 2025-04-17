CS reviews arrangements for PM’s visit

Amaravathi: Elaborate arrangements will be made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Amaravati on May 2 to resume the works of the capital, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. A review was held with officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday over the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The government has already appointed a cabinet sub-committee comprising state ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Satyakumar Yadav, Nadendla Manohar and P Narayana to oversee the arrangements for the PM’s visit, he said. The committee will meet with officials at Amaravati Secretariat at 11 am on Monday to discuss the arrangements. He said that the venue for the Prime Minister’s programme will be set up in the area where the P-4 programme was recently launched. He said that the Prime Minister’s visit has been confirmed for May 2, but whether the programme will be held in the morning or in the evening is yet to be finalised.

In view of the current summer, CS Vijayanand clarified to the officials that it is necessary to take special care of the minimum facilities and make appropriate arrangements so that the people’s representatives, people and others who are coming for the Prime Minister’s visit do not face any inconvenience.

Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Veerapandian has been appointed as the nodal officer to monitor the entire tour arrangements with the officials from time to time, and therefore, all the officials should coordinate with him and make appropriate arrangements.

Speaking at the meeting, Principal Secretary (GAD) Mukesh Kumar Meena advised the officials of the respective departments to coordinate with the Police Department the details of the VIPs and other dignitaries participating in the Prime Minister’s visit and make appropriate arrangements.

Stamps and Registrations IG Hari Narayana, CRDA Additional Commissioners Naveen, Surya Praveen, Protocol Additional Director Mohan Rao and other officials participated in this meeting. Also, the Collectors of Guntur, NTR, Krishna districts, various department heads and others participated virtually.