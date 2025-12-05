CS stresses smooth paddy procurement, fertiliser supply

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed district collectors to ensure smooth paddy procurement across Andhra Pradesh, stressing that farmers should not face any hurdles in selling their produce

Chairing a video conference from the Secretariat on Thursday, he instructed officials to guarantee adequate supply of gunny bags at all procurement centress and to expedite grain purchases without delay. He said collectors must take proactive steps to prevent complaints from farmers and ensure that procurement operations are conducted transparently and efficiently.

Reviewing fertiliser availability, Vijayanand asked collectors to closely monitor district-wise demand and supply of different varieties. He cautioned against shortages and directed that precautionary measures be taken to maintain uninterrupted supply during the ongoing agricultural season.

The chief secretary also sought detailed reports from Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati collectors on damages caused by the recent Ditwah cyclone.

He instructed them to immediately submit restoration proposals to the State Disaster Management Authority, particularly regarding damaged roads and infrastructure.

Medical and health secretary Saurav Gaur, who joined the conference, urged collectors to intensify efforts to control seasonal diseases. He noted that guidelines have been issued to tackle scrub typhus and assured that testing kits would be supplied. Commissioner of medical and health Veerapandian highlighted the need for strict measures against water-borne and vector-borne diseases, with special focus on malaria in ASR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. He also called for regular food safety inspections, cleanliness in hostels and weekly ‘dry days’ to curb mosquito breeding. He reiterated that medical camps and testing drives should be organized to strengthen disease surveillance.

State industries and investment secretary Dr N Yuvraj advised collectors to expedite grounding of companies that signed MoUs during the recent CII Summit, ensuring industrial projects move forward without delay. Director of information and public relations K S Viswanathan, RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, Markfed MD Manajir Jilani and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

The chief secretary reminded the collectors that effective procurement, timely fertiliser supply and vigilant health measures are critical to maintaining public confidence and supporting farmers during the season.