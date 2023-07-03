CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity

Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) have joined forces to establish the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security. This collaboration aims to enhance employability skills, encourage research and product development, and provide hybrid mode training programs, which includes an extensive range of interactive video based training courses along with hands-on virtual labs managed on CTE proprietary Advanced Learning Management platform, webinars and in-person lectures, seminars on software and cyber security products and technologies trends, for students, unemployed youths, and IT/Cyber security professionals in Andhra Pradesh.

With this collaboration APSSDC and CTE will establish a Centre of Excellence in IT and Cyber Security across various locations in Andhra Pradesh, in phases. This partnership includes access to latest software & cybersecurity products, designing customized courses, providing qualified trainers, and offering joint certifications and Industry recognized certification to all universities, colleges, schools and Government IT departments within the state. The major objective of this project is to offer skill development programs and training opportunities that cater to the evolving needs of the IT and Cyber security industry.

K A Alagarsamy, Director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with APSSDC to establish the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security. This initiative will equip students and unemployed youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving IT and Cyber security landscape. Our partnership with various state governments would help our country on the mission of making India the Global Digital Talent Hub."

The collaboration aims to bridge the skill gap, enhance employability, and promote industry collaboration through on-the-job training, industrial visits, and faculty development programs. These initiatives will expose students and unemployed youth to real-world scenarios, emerging technology trends, and industry best practices, thereby equipping them with practical skills and knowledge that are highly sought after in the job market. Dr. Ravi Gujjula, Chief General Manager - Technical, of APSSDC has been appointed as Nodal Officer to work with CTE to develop and deliver various skill development programs in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Vinod Kumar.V, IAS, MD & CEO, APSSDC highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with CTE signifies a crucial step towards empowering the youth of Andhra Pradesh and meeting the demand for skilled IT and Cyber security professionals. By aligning our programs with industry needs, we will ensure that our training programs foster innovation and overall economic growth which results in the betterment of the society.”

This MoU between APSSDC and CTE is a testament to their shared commitment to driving skill development, research, and employability in the field of Information Technology and Cyber security. By offering comprehensive access to software & cybersecurity products, training programs, joint certifications, and industry collaborations, the Centre of Excellence will serve as a launch pad for a new generation of talented professionals, propelling Andhra Pradesh's digital transformation.