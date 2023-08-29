Live
CTF arrests a person for illegal sale of defence liquor
Highlights
City Task Force (CTF) police seized illegal liquor bottles in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: City Task Force (CTF) police seized illegal liquor bottles in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
The CTF police arrested a person selling defence liquor in a residential area and seized the bottles.
The CTF personnel conducted a raid at a house located at Seetammadhara based on reliable information that defence liquor was being sold in the neighbourhood illegally.
Police seized 79 defence bottles worth Rs.1 lakh.
A case has been registered and investigation is on.
