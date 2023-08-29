CTF arrests a person for illegal sale of defence liquor

Visakhapatnam: City Task Force (CTF) police seized illegal liquor bottles in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.



The CTF police arrested a person selling defence liquor in a residential area and seized the bottles.

The CTF personnel conducted a raid at a house located at Seetammadhara based on reliable information that defence liquor was being sold in the neighbourhood illegally.

Police seized 79 defence bottles worth Rs.1 lakh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.



